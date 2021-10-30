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Special Interview with Kimberly Goguen and Babry Oren about Folium Immuno 10/30/21
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126 views • October 30, 2021
Join our Folium PX Telegram group and ask your questions as well as share your testimonies: https://t.me/joinchat/uRPdK0DMC5NmMDE5
Order Folium Products Here: https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=TankandLisa
In this special interview, Kimberly Goguen gives her testimony on her experience with the new supplement called Folium Immuno, which is now available to all our members through our link above.
Folium PX was designed for Chernobyl victims. It is very effective in removing radiation, free radicals as well as toxic heavy metals in the body.
Folium Immuno has the same benefit as Folium PX, plus it fights viruses, infections, and inflammations. This also improves your energy level and you get better sleep.
BONUS OFFER for our Members for 1 year: For every 5 separate orders, get the 6th one FREE! The order size must be the same as the other previous 5 orders. Use code word: KIM & LISA
Order Folium Products Here: https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=TankandLisa
In this special interview, Kimberly Goguen gives her testimony on her experience with the new supplement called Folium Immuno, which is now available to all our members through our link above.
Folium PX was designed for Chernobyl victims. It is very effective in removing radiation, free radicals as well as toxic heavy metals in the body.
Folium Immuno has the same benefit as Folium PX, plus it fights viruses, infections, and inflammations. This also improves your energy level and you get better sleep.
BONUS OFFER for our Members for 1 year: For every 5 separate orders, get the 6th one FREE! The order size must be the same as the other previous 5 orders. Use code word: KIM & LISA
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