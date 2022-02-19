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The Next Globalist Attack: WHO Seizes Healthcare Worldwide
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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4117 views • February 19, 2022
On January 24, 2022, the global predators made their next big move toward the complete domination of humanity. The World Health Association (WH0)—slave to both Bill Gates and Xi Jinping—announced its already-activated plan to completely take over world health. Calling it “a radical reorientation of health systems,” power over healthcare would shift from nations to WHO and the UN. Many countries and the European Community (EC) have already enthusiastically endorsed the plan. Any U.S. Administration could bypass the Senate to make a binding treaty directly with WHO to give away control over a huge chunk of our economy (nearly 20%) and an even greater share of our dwindling freedom. Dr. Breggin devotes the show to exposing this unfolding threat to both our health and our freedom.
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globalistschinawhohealthcarebill gatestotalitarianismcovid-19peter breggin md
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