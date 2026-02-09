Globalists Wargaming To Steal 2026 Midterms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Admit It
* Globalists are already wargaming the 2026 midterms.
* From the Brennan Center to Gretchen Whitmer’s ‘tabletop’, we expose their playbook.
* President Trump’s American System revival is the weapon they can’t defeat.
Promethean Updates (9 February 2026)
