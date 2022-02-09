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Government pushes false Ottawa vs. Truckers narrative
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70 views • February 09, 2022
Alison Morrow, February 8, 2022
Ottawa has declared a State of Emergency as trucks have congregated downtown to protest vaccine mandates. Kate Wand and her husband cover a variety of topics such as lockdowns, economics and public policy through long-form conversations, short commentary, satire and films. https://very-opinionated.com/
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Ottawa has declared a State of Emergency as trucks have congregated downtown to protest vaccine mandates. Kate Wand and her husband cover a variety of topics such as lockdowns, economics and public policy through long-form conversations, short commentary, satire and films. https://very-opinionated.com/
GET EXCLUSIVE CONTENT & SUBMIT QUESTIONS FOR INTERVIEWS!
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/
+++++++++++++++++++++
BONNER WINE🍷:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE☕:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/alison
++++++++++++++++++++
OFF GRID-ISH LIVING CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ/
++++++++++++++++++++
ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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