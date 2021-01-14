© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lee Garrett The Truth Podcast - With Special Guest Kate Shemirani - www.leegarrett-thetruth.com
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 14, 2021
Lee Garrett is joined by Kate Shemirani as lots of people have been concerned about Kates wellfare so we will hear from Kate herself to give everyone the upcoming news, latest surrounding kates legal cases and what is in store in 2021 for Kate Shemirani
Tune in and join in the comments - If you wish to join Kate to ask questions yourself you can do so at the end of the podcast around 8pm
My Telegram Channel and Chat
t.me/leegarrett
t.me/leegarrettchat
VK
vk.com/iamleegarrett
Instagram
instagram.com/iamleegarrett
Thanks as always for the support if you wish to contribute with a donation you can do so at www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate or paypal.me/iamleegarrett
My book is released July 26th, You can pre order from the end of May from my website www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/shop
Tune in and join in the comments - If you wish to join Kate to ask questions yourself you can do so at the end of the podcast around 8pm
My Telegram Channel and Chat
t.me/leegarrett
t.me/leegarrettchat
VK
vk.com/iamleegarrett
instagram.com/iamleegarrett
Thanks as always for the support if you wish to contribute with a donation you can do so at www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate or paypal.me/iamleegarrett
My book is released July 26th, You can pre order from the end of May from my website www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.