Lee Garrett The Truth Podcast - With Special Guest Kate Shemirani - www.leegarrett-thetruth.com

Lee Garrett is joined by Kate Shemirani as lots of people have been concerned about Kates wellfare so we will hear from Kate herself to give everyone the upcoming news, latest surrounding kates legal cases and what is in store in 2021 for Kate Shemirani



Tune in and join in the comments - If you wish to join Kate to ask questions yourself you can do so at the end of the podcast around 8pm



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My book is released July 26th, You can pre order from the end of May from my website www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/shop