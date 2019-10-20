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FHWG - Jim Lee - Geoengineering & Cloud Seeding - What is REALLY going on?
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280 views • October 20, 2019
Jim explains through his many years of research everything that is going on globally to our skies. It's not good. Eventually, the sky will be so altered that you will not be able to see stars at night! The ClimateViewer.com site has an archive of articles going back hundreds of years explaining what's going on, a mapping site and actionable information for us to take the skies back. GET INVOLVED!!
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