Zee/Kingston interview part ii - 802.15.5 sensor networks comm avail since 2005
228 views
Agapes Light
Published 25 days ago |

t.y.

this is the second part of this two part video series in which i clarify it is not a demon field or a qauntum ai generated field that is in use to transduce the biochemical or electromagnetic signals.

it is a stolen and heavily utilized by military, law enforcement, health care and private companies DNA GENERATED BODY PART and without disclosing sosa and mosa and how these nm and mm wave and micro satellite (mems, mimo etc.) people will NOT be able to source proper triage or safety.

the bio field is a body part and the longer it remains obfuscated and hidden from humans, their own body part, the more destroyed we all are.

Mark


Amen.

Keywords
sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

