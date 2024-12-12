Our NEWEST Sponsor

Can Resolving Emotional Traumas Cure Chronic Disease?

With Michelle Lamasa-Dawson, PhD, Director Recall Healing USA

SoultreeTransformations.com (use code PAV25 for a discount on workshops)

On Health Biz & Politics, the topic of eliminating chronic disease is a common theme. Many of the conversations center around how we can mitigate and reduce EMFs and environmental toxins; and how we can have access to more wholesome, nourishing, and “clean” foods – only turning to big (p)Harma as a last resort. But what if we could heal many diseases by simply clearing out old emotional traumas?

Recall Healing is a holistic health approach that explores the connection between emotional conflicts and physical illnesses. Rooted in the idea that unresolved emotional trauma can manifest as disease, Recall Healing encourages individuals to uncover the subconscious patterns and experiences that may contribute to their health issues. By identifying and addressing these conflicts—often linked to family history, past events, or even generational traumas—practitioners aim to help the body restore balance and facilitate healing.

Dr. Lamasa-Dawson, Director of Recall Healing USA, has lectured and trained people on Recall Healing across the US, Russia, Ukraine, and Poland. She holds advanced degrees in psychology and religious studies, as well as a doctorate in Mind-Body Medicine from Saybrook University. Her extensive training and expertise allows her to guide people – in exploring the potential origins of their health challenges and fostering skills that can help them access their inner wisdom, for self-care and transformative growth.

This talk will provide an overview of Recall Healing, and help you understand how your life experiences – even ancestral traumas – can affect your health and relationships – right now!