More Neocon Propaganda? US 'Officials' Claim Iran Plotting Hit On US Ambassador

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The breathless headlines about an alleged Iranian plot to kill the US Ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian General Soleimani captured everyone's attention over the past few days. President Trump threatened Iran with destruction if they even think about it. But behind the headlines, is there anything to this story? Or is it just another in a long line of scare stories "leaked" by anonymous "US officials" all meant to control the foreign policy narrative? Also in today's program, the bizarre UK move to encourage citizens to spy on their neighbors - soon coming to our shores?