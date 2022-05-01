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Goya Foods CEO: Biden Put Americans "In Chains!" Now Weaponizing Food
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130 views • May 01, 2022
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue is one American who is not afraid to speak his truth. Last night Unanue went on with Grant Stinchfield on Newsmax and did not hold back in his critique of the Biden regime. Unanue accused Joe Biden of putting Americans into chains and putting Afghan women and children into sex slavery.

The United States is the “greatest nation on Earth” but it’s “softening” under President Joe Biden’s policies, at a time when the hostilities in Ukraine are bringing a threat of a global food crisis, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue tells Newsmax.

And, Unanue said on Newsmax’s “Stinchfield” Friday night that he’s not angry that ​​the administration is blaming the nation’s climbing food prices on farmers and ranchers, but said he’s “extremely disappointed” in such claims.
“When Joe Biden was campaigning, he charged that ‘they’re’ going to put you all in chains, and basically, that’s what he’s done to us,’ Unanue said. “We’re under a type of slavery because we depend on others.”

The country has been independent in regards to food, energy, and military might, but “everything is softening,” he added.

“We took our entire wealth accumulated for years and years and years, and we gave it away to people to stay home and not work,” said Unanue. “We’re softening this country. It’s going to be the demise of us unless we work.”

Biden also declared war on fossil fuels, followed by the “incredibly horrific and disgusting withdrawal from Afghanistan that put women and 12-year-old children as sex slaves,” Unanue continued. “We showed incredible weakness and out of that, [Vladimir] Putin saw and others in China and North Korea have seen that the United States is soft and is not going to be the defender of the innocent and the defenseless.”
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ceogoya foodsnewsmaxrobert unanuebiden failed administration
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