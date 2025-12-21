Most churches are TRAPS

If your church pastor is not teaching you to turn things in this world upside down, then your pastor knows nothing.

Acts 17:6 And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, "These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also."

video clips from the following videos by Jonathan Kleck: "What if You Could KNOW 4 SURE Who is Hearing From Our CREATOR. Then WATCH and Let the Record SPEAK" and "PLEAESE-FULLY UNDERSTAND THIS -If You Can - WHAT'S COMING NEXT Is SO IMPOSSIBLE, FOLDER's ON HOLD"