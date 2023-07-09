Create New Account
‘Russian victory’ worse than civilian cluster-bomb deaths – Pentagon
Pentagon says its fears of Russian success on the battlefield outweigh concerns that deliveries of cluster bombs to Ukraine could result in civilian casualties as US allies slam the plan to send the banned weapons to Kiev

Read more: https://on.rt.com/cf2t

Mirrored - RT

usaukrainecluster bombs

