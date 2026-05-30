Gaza Doctor details brutal Israeli tactics against Gaza hospitals - Dr. Nick Maynard to Tucker Carlson, clip 2

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Doctor details brutal Israeli tactics against Gaza hospitals
🗣 “One of my friends was shot in the chest in the operating theaters at Nasser [hospital],” Dr. Nick Maynard stresses the severity of Israeli attacks.
💬 “A quadcopter was remotely controlled, presumably by someone in Tel Aviv or somewhere, flown into the hospital — shot him in the chest.”
He notes that such Israeli attacks are commonplace in the Gaza Strip.