BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Fuel Disruptions and Polar Vortex Collapse in Planting Season
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2168 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
274 views • Yesterday

Waking up to find your early spring blooms and the global food supply wiped out by freak Arctic cold in March, while fuel rationing in Asia hails work from home again for those riding mopeds sending grocery prices through the roof.


☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso


https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/

Keywords
grow your own fooddavid dubynepolar vortexadapt 2030middle east oilglobal food crisisfuel shortagesfood inflationeconomy foodenergy crisisfuel shortagegrowing your own fooddiesel fuel shortagefood energywhat comes nextdiesel fuel crisisthe civilization cycle podcastoil prices 2026food shortages warningglobal supply chain collapsespring freezefuel rationing asiahimalayan droughthome gardening tipsextreme weather 2026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

HRS Editors
How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

Zoey Sky
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
The savvy traveler&#8217;s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

The savvy traveler’s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy