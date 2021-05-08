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The Legacy of a Hypopcrite
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20 views • May 08, 2021
Job 17:8 Upright men shall be Astonied at This, and the Innocent shall stir up Himself Against the Hypocrite.What a Profound Scripture indeed !!! False porophet Rg Stair sure left a Legacy behind of Perversion and Lies !! False brother stair was indeed a lying Hypocrite.
Job 27:8 For what is the hope of the hypocrite, though he hath gained, When God Taketh Away His Soul?
https://thefinalwitness.com/
Job 27:8 For what is the hope of the hypocrite, though he hath gained, When God Taketh Away His Soul?
https://thefinalwitness.com/
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