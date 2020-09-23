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The Truth About The FISA Memo | FBI/DOJ Exposed
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29 views • September 23, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3986/the-truth-about-the-fisa-memo-fbidoj-exposed
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3986-the-truth-about-the-fisa-memo-fbidoj-exposed
On January 29th, 2018, the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the document detailing surveillance abuses by the FBI and DOJ, leading to outrage from the political establishment, mainstream media and the intelligence community who clearly prefer to operate in secrecy.
The document - or memo - on the subject of “Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Abuses at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation” was sent to HSPCI Majority Members by HPSCI Majority Staff on January 18th, 2018. The document was declassified and released by order of President Donald Trump on February 2nd, 2018.
Includes: Former FBI Director James Comey, Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,
Hillary Clinton, Sally Yates, Carter Page, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Abuses, Rep. Adam Schiff, John Podesta, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Robert Mueller, Former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, Michael Isikoff, David Corn, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie and the Christopher Steele dossier.
Memo: https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/memo_and_white_house_letter.pdf
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3986/the-truth-about-the-fisa-memo-fbidoj-exposed
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3986-the-truth-about-the-fisa-memo-fbidoj-exposed
On January 29th, 2018, the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the document detailing surveillance abuses by the FBI and DOJ, leading to outrage from the political establishment, mainstream media and the intelligence community who clearly prefer to operate in secrecy.
The document - or memo - on the subject of “Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Abuses at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation” was sent to HSPCI Majority Members by HPSCI Majority Staff on January 18th, 2018. The document was declassified and released by order of President Donald Trump on February 2nd, 2018.
Includes: Former FBI Director James Comey, Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,
Hillary Clinton, Sally Yates, Carter Page, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Abuses, Rep. Adam Schiff, John Podesta, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Robert Mueller, Former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, Michael Isikoff, David Corn, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie and the Christopher Steele dossier.
Memo: https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/memo_and_white_house_letter.pdf
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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