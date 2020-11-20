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German Dr. Andreas Noack Anti-Lockdown Activist Arrested
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422 views • November 20, 2020
GERMANY – It’s not yet known why, but a German doctor known for providing medical assistance to protesters during that country’s lockdown protests was arrested while live-streaming yesterday. Dr. Andreas Noack was rumored to be under investigation for not complying with German COVID-19 lockdown laws, but some speculate there could be more to it. The arrest came after the German Parliament passed the “Infection Protection Law’
During the live stream, police can be heard banging on the door at the location where Noack was broadcasting. “It’s the police,” said a man off-camera. Then police entered the building forcing Noack to the ground before turning off his livestream.
During the live stream, police can be heard banging on the door at the location where Noack was broadcasting. “It’s the police,” said a man off-camera. Then police entered the building forcing Noack to the ground before turning off his livestream.
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