Kash Patel: PRESIDENT TRUMP ALREADY DECLASSIFIED THE “MISSING” DOCUMENTS.

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Since the FBI raid yesterday supposedly relates to the National Archive documents, let me just drop this here again. Kash explains that the documents were already declassified.
Let me repeat: PRESIDENT TRUMP ALREADY DECLASSIFIED THE “MISSING” DOCUMENTS.
This clip is from over a month ago. DJT is always two steps ahead of them.
Source:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10698