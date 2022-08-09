Kash Patel: PRESIDENT TRUMP ALREADY DECLASSIFIED THE “MISSING” DOCUMENTS.

Since the FBI raid yesterday supposedly relates to the National Archive documents, let me just drop this here again. Kash explains that the documents were already declassified.

Let me repeat: PRESIDENT TRUMP ALREADY DECLASSIFIED THE “MISSING” DOCUMENTS.

This clip is from over a month ago. DJT is always two steps ahead of them.

Source:

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10698

