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"Five-Fold Ministry" - Where Are The True Servants Of God?! (Apostles, Prophets, Teachers etc)
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195 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God appointed "defenders of the wall" to various offices in His Body. These servants of the five-fold are supposed to keep the churches safe but instead to remain popular most of them use seeker friendly methods to keep the churches FULL. Without proper teaching people will live in sin and make themselves profane before the Lord. God will judge every soul for its own sin BUT He will also judge the fivefold ministers who didn't tell them the truth. The Bible is clear: HE WHO COVERS HIS SIN WILL NOT PROSPER. Only those who confess and forsake sin will find mercy from God. (Proverbs 28:13). God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It's time to repent and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-ministers-of-the-five-pt-5-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God appointed "defenders of the wall" to various offices in His Body. These servants of the five-fold are supposed to keep the churches safe but instead to remain popular most of them use seeker friendly methods to keep the churches FULL. Without proper teaching people will live in sin and make themselves profane before the Lord. God will judge every soul for its own sin BUT He will also judge the fivefold ministers who didn't tell them the truth. The Bible is clear: HE WHO COVERS HIS SIN WILL NOT PROSPER. Only those who confess and forsake sin will find mercy from God. (Proverbs 28:13). God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It's time to repent and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-ministers-of-the-five-pt-5-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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