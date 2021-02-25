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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - TR3b+TicTacs - Recycled and misleading ] - OT Chan Live#376
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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46 views • February 25, 2021
#TicTac #TR3b #TriangleUFO #Alien #aliens #ufo #ufos

Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Pilot sees a UAP like a cruise missile *TicTac investigated
asks tower if anything flew by but we dont hear response.
The audio is clipped. Why? suspicious.
3) GUFON talks over some thirdphaseofmoon of alleged Triangle
next to L.A. highway/motorway/freeway
a) Paul has done previous analysis on the image ot save time
and explains what it revealed to him and overlays the good year
blimp and aligns the 3 white and 1 red light blinker, to see if agree
with his conclusion!
b) Paul looks on google maps for airports and BLIMP resting place
to see if matches the freeway distance.
4) UFOofinterest Scott Brando analysis of viral video of UFOs of
Nuke power plant of Japan.
5) Paul looks over this weeks UFOofinterest debunks on his twitter
6) (some crackle appears not bad) as Paul looks over possible MUFON
cases can look better at next Live.

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
ufofraudufosthirdphaseofmoongufon
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