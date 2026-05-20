Cycles of Time, Skyclock Milestones & Living Comets

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We have lived in the age of deception and it is now coming to an end. Who knows how long it will take to move on, or what the Decepticons will do until their demise? The energies are changing rapidly and are no longer in support of the eras we have known. Now is a very good time to mentally begin leaving systems of control behind.
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