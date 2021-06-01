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KAMALA RUINS MEMORIAL DAY
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40 views • June 01, 2021
Memorial Weekend 2021 and by all accounts the Harris O’Biden Administration would have been better off not saying anything rather than the complete embarrassment to the Oval Office that was in full display. Joe Biden, who has managed to contain his public perversions let one slip. While honoring the troops no less.
His dementia kicking in in front of the people he ultimately leads who are required to have complete control of their own faculties. Meanwhile Kamala Harris, The Vice President of the United States. No longer a Senator or an Attorney General. Tweeted out that everyone should enjoy the long weekend. With zero acknowledgment or respect for our troops.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b4ace26bd3615d336ca9da
His dementia kicking in in front of the people he ultimately leads who are required to have complete control of their own faculties. Meanwhile Kamala Harris, The Vice President of the United States. No longer a Senator or an Attorney General. Tweeted out that everyone should enjoy the long weekend. With zero acknowledgment or respect for our troops.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b4ace26bd3615d336ca9da
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