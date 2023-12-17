Create New Account
It's OK To Be White. Brian Ruhe Dresses Up as Santa Claus
Brian Ruhe
Published Yesterday

Brian Ruhe dresses up as Santa Claus. He and his friends go to the German Christmas fair in Vancouver to interact with the public to make the statement that we need to protect the white race and heritage as it is under attack by the globalists in all white countries.


Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


racechristmassanta clausbrian ruheits ok to be white

