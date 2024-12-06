The Russian Aerospace Forces continue to strike the bridge near Ar-Rastan, between Hama and Homs, used by the Turkish-backed terrorist hordes.

Adding:

⚡️Al-Mayadeen announced the agreement of the Syrian army with the SDF regarding Deir ez-Zor:

Al-Mayadeen news network reported this Friday evening that the military convoys of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) have moved from the "Salehiya" crossing to the Damascus-Deir ez-Zor route. The Syrian Democratic Forces are Kurdish militias that are present in eastern Syria.

The SDF forces are deploying at the entrance of "Al-Banorama" towards "Al Haribsheh" on the borders of Homs and Deir ez-Zor.

Al-Mayadeen sources also said: Democratic forces will be stationed on the way from Deir Ez-Zor to Al-Mayadeen and Al-Bukamal on the borders with Iraq. However, these forces will not enter the cities of Deir Ez-Zor, Al-Mayadeen and Al-Bukamal, as well as the government institutions present in these cities, and police forces will be present there.

🚩 @ResistanceTrench

Adding: from Rybar

On the Impeachment Preparation of the President of South Korea

The situation in South Korea is rapidly developing on the eve of the upcoming vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. And if there were doubts about the failure of this initiative recently, now everything points to the fact that the South Korean leader may still be stripped of his powers as head of state.

Let's recall that 200 votes in parliament are required to initiate the impeachment procedure. The coalition of opposition parties has 192 seats, so for a successful vote they need to win over eight or more deputies from the ruling party.

🔻Earlier, we wrote that given the criticism of Yoon from representatives of the ruling party in parliament, the opposition would be able to gather the necessary number of votes. However, the chairman of the party, Han Dong-hoon, stated that he would not support the impeachment procedure, urging his colleagues to do the same.

Now the rhetoric is changing. On December 6, Han already spoke (https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20241206002951315) about the need to remove the head of state from office. The reason for the sharp change in rhetoric is the South Korean president's plans to arrest key politicians during martial law, which were never implemented.

▪️In addition, Han held (https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20241206002952315) a meeting with Yoon Suk-yeol, at which, according to his statements, he did not hear anything that could change his opinion in the other direction.

Thus, we can judge that the probability of Yoon's impeachment is very high. However, before the president's powers are fully removed, the corresponding procedure must be approved by the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Korea. The opposition may also face certain difficulties with this step.

#SouthKorea

@rybar