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Trinitramida: Mensaje en Círculo de Cultivo
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0 view • March 02, 2021
Video originalmente subido Ago 17, 2020.
El 8 de Agosto 2020 se documento en Inglaterra un circulo de cultivo con la molecula Trinitramida, descubierta en 2010 por el Instituto Real de Tecnologia en Suecia. Esta molecula tiene la capacidad de hacer el combustible actual 30% mas eficiente, y por lo tanto, cambiar muchos aspectos de la ineficiencia e insustentabilidad energetica de nuestra civilizacion.
Credito de video de drone a:
Stonehenge Dronescapes
https://www.youtube.com/c/StonehengeDronescapes
El 8 de Agosto 2020 se documento en Inglaterra un circulo de cultivo con la molecula Trinitramida, descubierta en 2010 por el Instituto Real de Tecnologia en Suecia. Esta molecula tiene la capacidad de hacer el combustible actual 30% mas eficiente, y por lo tanto, cambiar muchos aspectos de la ineficiencia e insustentabilidad energetica de nuestra civilizacion.
Credito de video de drone a:
Stonehenge Dronescapes
https://www.youtube.com/c/StonehengeDronescapes
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