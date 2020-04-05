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(Video 21) Dana Ashlie More good news_ Citizen reporters go & do what the media won't!
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507 views • April 05, 2020
Citizen reporters find empty hospitals despite media showing they were full
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRDsYG57qII
see also video 22 - 26 & SEE also Videos 25 & 26 https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
see also https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/
& Fed admits plandemic is fake to shut down economy https://www.bitchute.com/video/3619fhWlbsY1/
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRDsYG57qII
see also video 22 - 26 & SEE also Videos 25 & 26 https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
see also https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/
& Fed admits plandemic is fake to shut down economy https://www.bitchute.com/video/3619fhWlbsY1/
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