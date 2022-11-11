Election Day Reveals Judgment Day is Getting Closer

If you look at election day from a moral perspective instead of a political one, things come into focus that you might not be looking for.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

FoxNews.com - Tucker on Midterm Chaos https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315355532112

2. AmericasVoice.news - Dr. Gina Speaks On How There Actually Was A "Red Wave" Despite The Early Election Results

https://americasvoice.news/video/pazIdJhh2XSBAFO/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



