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41. MMS KILLS ANTHRAX: Chlorine Dioxide vs Anthrax in the 2001 terrorists attacks.
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105 views • November 12, 2020
U.S. Envrionmental Protection Agency video (EPA) showing how ClO2 is used to successfully kill the anthrax bacteria in a contaminated office building. In 2001, several envelopes with anthrax spores were sent to polititians, news media addresses and other locations as a terrorist attack. Anthrax is highly infectious and will kill a person if left untreated. Fortunately, Chlorine Dioxide kills it quickly and safely. Additionlly, if you are infected with anthrax, you can take ClO2 to get rid of it.
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