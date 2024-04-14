Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Permanent PsyOp: "We are being systematically blinded."
channel image
Fritjof Persson
378 Subscribers
536 views
Published Yesterday

"We are being systematically blinded." Will you join @BretWeinstein, me and others in Bath on April 28, 2024, for a special event which will provide information that you do not hear about in the news? Tickets are available at https://betterwayevents.org/enlightenment.


One of the issues we will be discussing is where to go when you seek truth on public matters. As Bret says: "Every single institution dedicated to public truth-seeking is under simultaneous attack ... Every body of experts fails utterly. Individual experts who resist or attempt to return their institutions to sanity, find themselves coerced into submission. If they won't buckle, they are marginalized or forced out. Those outside of the institutions who either seek truth alone or who build new institutions with a truth-seeking mission, face merciless attacks on both their integrity and expertise."

Keywords
we are beingpermanent psyopsystematically blinded

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket