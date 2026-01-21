Microzymas: The Life Forms that Rewrite the Rules of Reality with Dr. Marizelle Arce

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Marizelle_Arce_Rumble
In this episode of The True Health Report, I’m inviting naturopath and fellow truth-speaker Dr. Marizelle Arce to pull back the curtains on the self-organizing life forms known as “microzymas,” their shape-shifting nature and how they’re misinterpreted as various strains of bacteria, fungi, and even “nanochips.”
What you’ll learn:
- How Dr. Arce accidentally disproved the germ-theory in medical school
- How mainstream medicine misinterprets microzymas to be thousands of strains of bacteria and fungi — when in reality, it’s one entity adapting to its terrain
- The history of the masterminds that discovered the microzyma (and how their life’s work was covered up)
- A breakdown of the major misconceptions within the alternative-health-space
- The unheeded hazards of suppressing “symptoms,” and why sickness is your body’s solution
Read the full transcript + blog:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/Microzymas-life-forms-that-Rewrite-the-Rules-of-Reality
Chapters:
00:00:00 - The secret basis of all life (they don’t want you to know about)
00:00:36 - Weaving the tapestry of terrain-based healing
00:01:46 - How Dr. Arce embarked on the path of true healing
00:17:09 - Unravelling the hidden reality of microzymas — and how they’re misconstrued as several strains of bacteria and fungi
00:24:50 - Observing microzymas under the microscope
00:33:50 - How the discovery of microzymas shatters the germ-theory of disease
00:40:58 - Homotoxicology: The unheeded hazards of suppressing “symptoms,” and why sickness is your body’s solution
00:47:16 - How to truly help your body heal (without getting in its way)
00:54:33 - What microorganisms — from the Staph on your skin to the yeasts on your wounds — indicate about your health
01:00:06 - How to learn more about Dr. Arce’s treasury of terrain-based wisdom
Mentioned in this episode:
Dr. Marizelle Arce’s complete breakdown of why germs are not your enemy (and what actually is): https://www.germsarenotourenemy.com/
Traverse Dr. Arce’s grand treasury of terrain-based wisdom: https://www.terraindoctor.com/
