Microzymas: The Life Forms that Rewrite the Rules of Reality with Dr. Marizelle Arce
9758 followers
0
120 views • 1 day ago

Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Marizelle_Arce_Rumble


In this episode of The True Health Report, I’m inviting naturopath and fellow truth-speaker Dr. Marizelle Arce to pull back the curtains on the self-organizing life forms known as “microzymas,” their shape-shifting nature and how they’re misinterpreted as various strains of bacteria, fungi, and even “nanochips.”


What you’ll learn:


- How Dr. Arce accidentally disproved the germ-theory in medical school

- How mainstream medicine misinterprets microzymas to be thousands of strains of bacteria and fungi — when in reality, it’s one entity adapting to its terrain

- The history of the masterminds that discovered the microzyma (and how their life’s work was covered up)

- A breakdown of the major misconceptions within the alternative-health-space

- The unheeded hazards of suppressing “symptoms,” and why sickness is your body’s solution


Read the full transcript + blog:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/Microzymas-life-forms-that-Rewrite-the-Rules-of-Reality


Chapters:

00:00:00 - The secret basis of all life (they don’t want you to know about)

00:00:36 - Weaving the tapestry of terrain-based healing

00:01:46 - How Dr. Arce embarked on the path of true healing

00:17:09 - Unravelling the hidden reality of microzymas — and how they’re misconstrued as several strains of bacteria and fungi

00:24:50 - Observing microzymas under the microscope

00:33:50 - How the discovery of microzymas shatters the germ-theory of disease

00:40:58 - Homotoxicology: The unheeded hazards of suppressing “symptoms,” and why sickness is your body’s solution

00:47:16 - How to truly help your body heal (without getting in its way)

00:54:33 - What microorganisms — from the Staph on your skin to the yeasts on your wounds — indicate about your health

01:00:06 - How to learn more about Dr. Arce’s treasury of terrain-based wisdom


Mentioned in this episode:


Dr. Marizelle Arce’s complete breakdown of why germs are not your enemy (and what actually is): https://www.germsarenotourenemy.com/


Traverse Dr. Arce’s grand treasury of terrain-based wisdom: https://www.terraindoctor.com/


Keywords
healthsciencedrugsgerm theoryhealingtruthcurenatural healingmedicinegermssurgeryrewritelife formsdr andrew kaufmanterrainmicrozymaspleomorphismmicrozymarules of realitydr marizelle arce
