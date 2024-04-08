Create New Account
Democrats & Sanctuary Cities are CRUMBLING thanks to this-Redacted with Clayton Morris
Mirrored Content 
Denver Colorado officials are admitting that their city is crumbling under the weight of illegal immigrants. The sanctuary city can't handle 43,000 illegal immigrants and is asking them to board busses to be sent to Chicago and New York. Denver is also asking homeowners to start renting to illegal immigrants. Former Customs and Border Patrol supervisor JJ Carrell joins us to discuss.

Keywords
democratsus borderillegal aliensdenversanctuary city

