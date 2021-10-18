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10/15/2021 Project Veritas: Pfizer scientist admits vaccine “just doesn’t work” for some. Pfizer scientist Nick Karl mentions that a person had no antibody response after being vaccinated twice, according to Project Veritas interview, Sept. 23rd, 2021.