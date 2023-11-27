Military Propaganda Targeting Rock Fans

Alex Jones analyzes a 3 Doors Down music video from 2008 targeting fans for military service. The propaganda piece inculcates viewers into believing modern military operations, doctrine and agendas are synonymous with the founding of the United States, while in reality being nothing further from the truth. With World War Three on the horizon, identifying military propaganda in the arts is becoming an ever more important skill.
