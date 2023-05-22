Segregationist UC Berkeley Holds Black Only Graduation

The University of California Berkeley proudly hosts a "black only graduation ceremony," where participation is based on race, contradicting the very laws established during the Civil Rights movement, which vehemently outlawed racial segregation. This is the modern day left, claims that everybody else is racist, and then actively and probably segregates events. Martin Luther King Jr. should be rolling over in his grave to see America today.



MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

