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Turkish National Television - Adrenochrome - English Translation
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128 views • July 02, 2020
The torture and killing of our young must stop! This horrid murder of children for the harvest of Adrenochrome just so some celebrity may look younger? Heaven help us and I hope there is a really horrid and immediate consequence for those who indulge, profit, provide or engage in this disgusting endeavor.
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