Join Our LIVE Patriot Q&A with John Michael Chambers and Will Barney
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
15 views • 1 day ago

Don’t miss this month’s live Patriot Q&A gallery, hosted by John Michael Chambers, with special guest Will Barney!


Get your questions answered and mark your calendars for January 29th, 2026 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time! Visit GMCbroadcasting.com and click on the Premium Portal sign-up tab to join.


If you’re not already a JMC Broadcasting Premium member, simply sign up through the Premium Portal, enter your information, and you’re in. John and Will look forward to answering your questions for a solid hour. See you there — where we go one, we go all.


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/

jmc wartime broadcastmilitary panel analysisobama war crimes
