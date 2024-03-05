Special Report: Allegations regarding St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen talks about how an incident that took place on November 6, 2022, regarding Deputy Marcus King, Sheriff Mat King’s brother, who was charged with a OWI and placed in Lapeer County Jail. Then Ret. Lt. Scott Jones explains why he feels Sheriff Mat King acted inappropriately in his duties.
