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Obama admit he was born in Kenya
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134 views • October 11, 2021
1. Obama Speak To An Audience And Reveals Where He Was Born
https://www.brighteon.com/f6376ac1-e09d-41f7-ac6a-68aef584979c
2. child abuse on camera
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/child-abuse-on-camera_w6elCmeM3795K7y.html
3. Mellen Thomas Benedict's NDE story is one of the most remarkable near death experiences I have come across. In 1982 Mellen Thomas died of terminal brain cancer and survived to tell about it. While in hospice care Mellen died for at least 1 hour and a half before he returned to his body. He is one of the most studied near deathers in the world.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mellen-benedict-i-died-and-came-back-with-these-secrets_tSDWPAWykpIKvkr.html
4. The Cancer Cure Cover-up is the story of a pioneering biochemist who discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers. This documentary takes the audience on a near 50-year journey both Dr. Burzynski and his patients have been enduring in order to obtain FDA-approved clinical trials of Antineoplastons.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWabTQjnzjrS/
5. CHIEF COUNSEL ROBERT DAVID STEELE LEADS AN INQUIRY INTO HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND CHILD SEX BUSE 3 YEARS AGO. THIS IS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wlZ4VPA8EAx4/
https://www.brighteon.com/f6376ac1-e09d-41f7-ac6a-68aef584979c
2. child abuse on camera
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/child-abuse-on-camera_w6elCmeM3795K7y.html
3. Mellen Thomas Benedict's NDE story is one of the most remarkable near death experiences I have come across. In 1982 Mellen Thomas died of terminal brain cancer and survived to tell about it. While in hospice care Mellen died for at least 1 hour and a half before he returned to his body. He is one of the most studied near deathers in the world.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mellen-benedict-i-died-and-came-back-with-these-secrets_tSDWPAWykpIKvkr.html
4. The Cancer Cure Cover-up is the story of a pioneering biochemist who discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers. This documentary takes the audience on a near 50-year journey both Dr. Burzynski and his patients have been enduring in order to obtain FDA-approved clinical trials of Antineoplastons.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWabTQjnzjrS/
5. CHIEF COUNSEL ROBERT DAVID STEELE LEADS AN INQUIRY INTO HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND CHILD SEX BUSE 3 YEARS AGO. THIS IS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wlZ4VPA8EAx4/
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