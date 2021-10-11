Obama admit he was born in Kenya

1. Obama Speak To An Audience And Reveals Where He Was Born2. child abuse on camera3. Mellen Thomas Benedict's NDE story is one of the most remarkable near death experiences I have come across. In 1982 Mellen Thomas died of terminal brain cancer and survived to tell about it. While in hospice care Mellen died for at least 1 hour and a half before he returned to his body. He is one of the most studied near deathers in the world.4. The Cancer Cure Cover-up is the story of a pioneering biochemist who discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers. This documentary takes the audience on a near 50-year journey both Dr. Burzynski and his patients have been enduring in order to obtain FDA-approved clinical trials of Antineoplastons.5. CHIEF COUNSEL ROBERT DAVID STEELE LEADS AN INQUIRY INTO HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND CHILD SEX BUSE 3 YEARS AGO. THIS IS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM.