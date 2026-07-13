The Collapse of Dollar Hegemony and Global Trust, an interview with Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Is the U.S. dollar losing its grip on the world? Tucker Carlson explains how weaponizing the global financial system may accelerate the search for alternatives, reshaping international trade and weakening America's monetary influence. Could this mark the beginning of a new financial era?
#Dollar #Economy #Finance #Geopolitics #TuckerCarlson #DecentralizedTV
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:38End Screen