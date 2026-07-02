Mr.Eaze - Heatwave

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"Heatwave" is a blistering summer anthem exploding with energy, turn up the dial scorchin' riffs, poundin' drums and shout-along choruses. Throw it on your summer playlist and watch the good times ignite to unfiltered rockin' fun, screamin'... "Summer Days, Lazy Haze, Fun's Just Begun"

"Heatwave" is a blistering summer anthem exploding with energy, turn up the dial scorchin' riffs, poundin' drums and shout-along choruses. Throw it on your summer playlist and watch the good times ignite to unfiltered rockin' fun, screamin'... "Summer Days, Lazy Haze, Fun's Just Begun"

"Heatwave" is a blistering summer anthem exploding with energy, turn up the dial scorchin' riffs, poundin' drums and shout-along choruses. Throw it on your summer playlist and watch the good times ignite to unfiltered rockin' fun, screamin'... "Summer Days, Lazy Haze, Fun's Just Begun"

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