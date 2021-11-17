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"Drowning" - Child Sex Abuse: THEY ARE THE VULNERABLE AMONG US!!
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557 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. PEDOPHILIA. ANAL SEX. ORAL SEX. TRAFFICKING. RAPE. TOUCHING, MENTAL ABUSE, KIDNAPPING, PEDERASTY, MURDER- IT HAPPENS TO CHILDREN AND YOU NEED TO KNOW IT. America, Germany, Israel, France, Italy- these and others are guilty of endless forms of CHILD ABUSE. Pretending won't make it go away, it is time to face the realities of these things because an uneducated church is NO HELP AT ALL TO THEM OR TO GOD. Unless we see and admit it (even when it happens among us), it will continue. Unless we stay watchful, paying attention to the needs of ALL children not just our own, this evil will continue to mushroom among us until it one day knocks on our doors. God will punish the USA and every nation and every person that does this, amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/22/drowning-july-22-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. PEDOPHILIA. ANAL SEX. ORAL SEX. TRAFFICKING. RAPE. TOUCHING, MENTAL ABUSE, KIDNAPPING, PEDERASTY, MURDER- IT HAPPENS TO CHILDREN AND YOU NEED TO KNOW IT. America, Germany, Israel, France, Italy- these and others are guilty of endless forms of CHILD ABUSE. Pretending won't make it go away, it is time to face the realities of these things because an uneducated church is NO HELP AT ALL TO THEM OR TO GOD. Unless we see and admit it (even when it happens among us), it will continue. Unless we stay watchful, paying attention to the needs of ALL children not just our own, this evil will continue to mushroom among us until it one day knocks on our doors. God will punish the USA and every nation and every person that does this, amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/22/drowning-july-22-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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