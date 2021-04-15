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Sometimes The Best Workouts Are Spontaneous
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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1 view • April 15, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Virtual Session: https://bit.ly/3rd5ysy
▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
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#fitness #impromptoworkout #resistance

Today was supposed to be leg day, but hauling soil and just the general process of moving houses and gardens is fairly exhausting. However, my legs still have some fighting power in them and I noticed that pulling trash cans backwards up my driveway really hit my hamstrings. So, let's build a random full body workout to sap the last energy out of our body.

Plan:
10 x Dumbbell Pushup
10 x Dumbbell Row
45sec - 1 min Walking downhill lunge
Weighted farmers carry backwards up the hill

Repeat x 5 or until out of time

This routine takes no more than 15 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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Work with us:
https://cultivated-change.com/contact-us/

Schedule a Virtual Session:
https://cultivatedchange.krew.live/profile

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Creds:
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

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OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
Keywords
resistanceworkoutfitnesshiitoutsidecircuit
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