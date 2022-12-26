Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Edge Of Night (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
15 views
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday |

Ein Musikcover von Malinda zu Edge Of Night (Herr der Ringe).Es wurde die originale deutsche Übersetzung des Films verwendet.

Sie hat eine fantastische Stimme, besucht gerne ihren Kanal.

Das Video ist entstanden auf Grundlager des Beitrags von Andreas. :)


#WhitePeopleThings


__

Andreas Beitrag:

https://t.me/ftaolv2/989

"Liebe deine Rasse.

Ehre deine Ahnen.

Verteidige deine Heimat, Kultur, Herkunft und Traditionen.

Wenn wir es nicht tun, wird es niemand sonst tun."


__

Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


__

Originale Filmszene:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB9xz8VXODk


__

Videoquelle:

Edge of Night (Pippin's Song) from Lord of the Rings | Malinda

Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MGmPwhWA7tM

Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/@Malinda/shorts

Keywords
music videocoversubtitleslord of the ringsgandalffrodosauronftaolherr der ringemittelerde

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket