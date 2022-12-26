Edge Of Night (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Ein Musikcover von Malinda zu Edge Of Night (Herr der Ringe).Es wurde die originale deutsche Übersetzung des Films verwendet.
Sie hat eine fantastische Stimme, besucht gerne ihren Kanal.
Das Video ist entstanden auf Grundlager des Beitrags von Andreas. :)
#WhitePeopleThings
__
Andreas Beitrag:
https://t.me/ftaolv2/989
"Liebe deine Rasse.
Ehre deine Ahnen.
Verteidige deine Heimat, Kultur, Herkunft und Traditionen.
Wenn wir es nicht tun, wird es niemand sonst tun."
__
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Originale Filmszene:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB9xz8VXODk
__
Originale Filmszene:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB9xz8VXODk
__
Videoquelle:
Edge of Night (Pippin's Song) from Lord of the Rings | Malinda
Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MGmPwhWA7tM
Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/@Malinda/shorts
