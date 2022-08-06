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Totalitarians Caused and Committed the Three Mass Murders of Covid
The FalkenBrown Show
The FalkenBrown Show
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257 views • August 06, 2022

Totalitarians Caused and Committed the Three Mass Murders of Covid

The totalitarian actions surrounding COVID entirely disqualify the mainstream "COVID narrative."

There are Three Mass Murders of Covid: Making the Virus, Blocking the Cures, and Making Killer "Vaccines."

The tragic consequences of the COVID pandemic happened because of the totalitarian censorship of discussions about treatments for COVID and the subsequent totalitarian blocking of verified COVID cures. It's as simple as that.

Who is Responsible?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, most certainly. Many other "elite" bureaucrats and government leaders are also culpable. Nuremberg-like trials and enormous class-action lawsuits should be the order of the day.

We must follow the money trail and the power trail. Who has benefited from the COVID lockdowns and the push to "vaccinate the entire world"?

Was this part of the "Great Reset" and a global depopulation strategy, advanced with explicitly malevolent intentions by a global cabal?

Or was this just a crass and greedy plan to create a pandemic and then produce the vaccines that would be sold to the world at an enormous profit?

Or a combination of the two?

Whatever the genesis of the "pandemic," the guilty parties are the totalitarians at every level of society who acted against the principles of freedom.

by Peter Falkenberg Brown

The FalkenBrown Show

The Love, Freedom, & the World Project

Learn more and help our crowdfunding campaign here:

https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com/lfw

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COVID, lockdowns, masks, vaccines, fauci, china, totalitarianism


Keywords
vaccineschinafaucitotalitarianismmaskslockdownscovid
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