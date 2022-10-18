SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 17OCT22 - Gibberish: Joe Biden Produces Incomprehensible Word Salad

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





See if you can keep up with what US President Joe Biden is trying to convey in this clip, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.

In a speech, the President seems to say: ‘There’s not a single solitary Biden man that is younger than any Biden woman’.



“I don’t know what that means, I’m not fluent in gibberish,” Ms Panahi said.

