SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 17OCT22 - Gibberish: Joe Biden Produces Incomprehensible Word Salad

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See if you can keep up with what US President Joe Biden is trying to convey in this clip, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
In a speech, the President seems to say: ‘There’s not a single solitary Biden man that is younger than any Biden woman’.
“I don’t know what that means, I’m not fluent in gibberish,” Ms Panahi said.