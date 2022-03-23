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A unit of Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Destroyed the Hangar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Vikhr Anti-Tank Missile System. The strikes were delivered from a distance of more than 7 km. 032322
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220 views • March 23, 2022
A unit of Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Destroyed the Hangar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Vikhr Anti-Tank Missile System. The strikes were delivered from a distance of more than 7 km.
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