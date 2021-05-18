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THE COMING DECEPTION - The Stage is now perfectly set for an "alien" Disclosure/Invasion
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
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246 views • May 18, 2021
And the MASSES will fall for it all because they BELIEVE they live on a "spinning globe" in mythical "space" - and these demons(or maybe fallen angels) who are posing as "aliens" are going to be very convincing.

Again, I point you to the fact that "they" must telegraph what they plan to do to us:
OVER SIX DECADES of "SPACE", "SPACE TRAVEL" "PLANETS", "ALIENS", "Star-gates", "multiple universes", "multiple dimensions", etc. etc. All complete nonsense fiction yet the average person believes in it all...

And when it happens, people will just say it was a lucky coincidence that many of us warned it was coming and will STILL BELIEVE it's real. LOL You'll see.

Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/

#aliendisclosure #alieninvasion #aliens
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aliensspacedemonsalien invasionalien disclosure
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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