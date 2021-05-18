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THE COMING DECEPTION - The Stage is now perfectly set for an "alien" Disclosure/Invasion
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246 views • May 18, 2021
And the MASSES will fall for it all because they BELIEVE they live on a "spinning globe" in mythical "space" - and these demons(or maybe fallen angels) who are posing as "aliens" are going to be very convincing.
Again, I point you to the fact that "they" must telegraph what they plan to do to us:
OVER SIX DECADES of "SPACE", "SPACE TRAVEL" "PLANETS", "ALIENS", "Star-gates", "multiple universes", "multiple dimensions", etc. etc. All complete nonsense fiction yet the average person believes in it all...
And when it happens, people will just say it was a lucky coincidence that many of us warned it was coming and will STILL BELIEVE it's real. LOL You'll see.
Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
#aliendisclosure #alieninvasion #aliens
Again, I point you to the fact that "they" must telegraph what they plan to do to us:
OVER SIX DECADES of "SPACE", "SPACE TRAVEL" "PLANETS", "ALIENS", "Star-gates", "multiple universes", "multiple dimensions", etc. etc. All complete nonsense fiction yet the average person believes in it all...
And when it happens, people will just say it was a lucky coincidence that many of us warned it was coming and will STILL BELIEVE it's real. LOL You'll see.
Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
#aliendisclosure #alieninvasion #aliens
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