THE COMING DECEPTION - The Stage is now perfectly set for an "alien" Disclosure/Invasion

And the MASSES will fall for it all because they BELIEVE they live on a "spinning globe" in mythical "space" - and these demons(or maybe fallen angels) who are posing as "aliens" are going to be very convincing.Again, I point you to the fact that "they" must telegraph what they plan to do to us:OVER SIX DECADES of "SPACE", "SPACE TRAVEL" "PLANETS", "ALIENS", "Star-gates", "multiple universes", "multiple dimensions", etc. etc. All complete nonsense fiction yet the average person believes in it all...And when it happens, people will just say it was a lucky coincidence that many of us warned it was coming and will STILL BELIEVE it's real. LOL You'll see.Please Sub my Bitchute Channel also:#aliendisclosure #alieninvasion #aliens