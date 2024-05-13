The North group once again Demonstrates a High Level of coordination of its Reconnaissance and Fire Weapons.
In these frames, a Ukrainian 152-mm self-propelled gun 2S3 "Akatsia" was destroyed directly on the move by a kamikaze drone "Lancet" in the Gontarovka area of the Kharkov region.
