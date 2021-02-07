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Walter Veith & Martin Smith- Who Is The Rider On White Horse? Who are the 144 000?-What's Up Prof 29
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64 views • February 07, 2021
In Episode 29 we discuss questions such as: the identity of the rider on the white horse from Revelation; why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise; how will a universal Sunday Law death decree work over different timelines; what is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist; when is it science and when is it playing God; who are the 144 000; What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones;
and more.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Heritage Of Israel / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-WMjEl9fQg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=7
Review and Herald March 9, 1905
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Review+and+Herald+March+9%2C+1905&;suggestion=0
Review and Herald March 19, 1889
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Review+and+Herald+March+19%2C+1889&;suggestion=0
Manuscript 26, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Manuscript+26%2C+1901&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events p.222
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Last+Day+Events+222&;suggestion=0
Christian Experience and Teachings p.59
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=cet+59.1&;suggestion=0
#WalterVeith #The144000 #SundayLaw #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
and more.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Heritage Of Israel / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-WMjEl9fQg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=7
Review and Herald March 9, 1905
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Review+and+Herald+March+9%2C+1905&;suggestion=0
Review and Herald March 19, 1889
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Review+and+Herald+March+19%2C+1889&;suggestion=0
Manuscript 26, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Manuscript+26%2C+1901&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events p.222
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Last+Day+Events+222&;suggestion=0
Christian Experience and Teachings p.59
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=cet+59.1&;suggestion=0
#WalterVeith #The144000 #SundayLaw #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
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