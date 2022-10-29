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3DP Presentation - Measuring the Drop of Water
https://discord.gg/swf6mWzC?event=1033604399215431761
https://youtu.be/ZdrqdPKMZQU
Streaming on:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/3dp:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1qhl23-3dp-presentation-measuring-the-drop-of-water.html
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOHKRV8_LbJH0m3JbMUTpmA/streams